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ECB’s Weidmann – Monetary Policy Stance Appropriate at the Moment
European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member and Germany’s
Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann told the FT in an interview last
Thursday called bank’s policy stance as “appropriate”.
Key quotes
The ECB has to deliver on its price stability mandate and thus an expansionary monetary policy stance is appropriate at this juncture regardless of different views about specific measures
Stresses ECB's independence amid criticism
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)