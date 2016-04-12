ECB’s Weidmann – Monetary Policy Stance Appropriate at the Moment

European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member and Germany’s Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann told the FT in an interview last Thursday called bank’s policy stance as “appropriate”.



Key quotes



The ECB has to deliver on its price stability mandate and thus an expansionary monetary policy stance is appropriate at this juncture regardless of different views about specific measures



Stresses ECB's independence amid criticism





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