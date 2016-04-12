GBP/JPY Eyeing 155.00 After UK CPI Data

GBP/JPY is now eyeing 155.00 handle as a faster-than-expected rise in UK CPI strengthened the bid tone around Sterling.



Trades at 3-day high



At 154.90, the cross is trading at its three-day high. The bid tone improved around 154.22 (23.6% of 162.58-154.64) and strengthened further after CPI came-in at 0.4% m/m and 0.5% y/y, both above the estimated figure of 0.3% and 0.4% respectively. Core inflation also bettered estimates.



Consequently, there was little reason for bears to remain active after the data release. Meanwhile, recovery in European stock markets also weakened the demand for Yen.



GBP/JPY Technical Levels



The immediate hurdle at 155.00, if breached, could see the cross extend rally to 155.82 (38.2% of 162.58-154.64). On the other hand, a break below 154.22 (23.6% of 1.62.58-154.64) would open doors for a drop to 153.64 (5-DMA).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

