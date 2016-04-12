Australian Business Confidence Surges – Deutsche Bank

David Plank, Macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, notes that in Australia the NAB business survey reported a rise in confidence and conditions.



Key Quotes



“Business conditions rose to 12, the highest level since the global financial crisis. The employment index was higher, rising to its highest level since 2011.



In NZ house sales accelerated to an annual gain of 8.2%, up from 5.7%yoy in February. Regional NZ is gaining strength with the median house price excluding Auckland up 10%yoy.



Highlights for the day ahead include German wholesale prices, Sweden’s CPI, the UK’s CPI and PPI, small business sentiment in the US and China’s trade number numbers for March. There are a couple of Fed speakers, including the San Francisco Fed’s Williams.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

