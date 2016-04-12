FXWIREPRO: Gold Breaks Key Resistance at $1252, Good to Buy on Dips

XAU/USD is currently trading around $1254 mark.

is currently trading around $1254 mark. It made intraday high at $1259 and low at $1253 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at $1248 marks.

A daily close above $1258 is required to take the parity up towards $1272 marks.

On the top side, key resistances are seen around $1258, $1262 and $1267 levels.

Alternatively, a sustained break below $1248 will drag the parity down towards key support levels at $1232, $1227, $1212 and $1190 marks respectively.



We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD at $1253, stop loss $1250 and target $1268 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









