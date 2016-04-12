FXWIREPRO: Aussie Gains Sharply on the Back of Better Than expected Nab Business Confidence Data

AUD/NZD is trading around 1.1093 marks.

is trading around 1.1093 marks. Pair made intraday high at 1.1103 and low at 1.1052 marks.

Today Australia released NAB business confidence data with positive numbers at 6 m/m vs 3 m/m previous release.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 1.1062 marks.

A daily close below 1.1062 will take the parity down towards 1.1016/ 1.0934 marks.

On the other side, a sustained close above key resistance at 1.1123 will drag the parity up towards 1.1298/1.1352/1.1590 marks.



We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD only above 1.1127, stop loss 1.1062 and target 1.1228 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









