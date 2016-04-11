EUR/CHF Door Open for a Test of 1.0737 – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, believes the cross could slip towards the 1.0730 area.



Key Quotes



“EUR/CHF has recently broken down from a triangle, our bias is negative”.



“Last week it reached the 1.0853 200 day ma, and while we would allow for this to hold the initial test we then look for a break below the 1.0810 February low to the 1.0737 November low”.



“The intraday Elliott wave count is suggesting that near term rallies will struggle 1.0895”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)



