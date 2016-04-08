US Index Futures Rise on Oil

US stock futures are indicating Wall Street is set to have a good time on the last trading day of the week on account of higher oil prices.



At the time of writing, Dow futures were up 97 points or 0.56%. S&P futures were up 0.64% or 13 points, while Nasdaq futures were up 0.67% or 30 points.



Both oil benchmarks are trading at least 3% higher on the day and that is likely to push energy shares higher across the board.



Bullish momentum may also find support from the calm in FX markets – JPY. Furthermore, economists are predicting a rise in March’s retail sales and consumer price index due next week, which could further keep the bid tone intact.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

