Treasury Yields Rise on Oil and US Growth Prospects

Treasury prices in the US fell, pushing the yields higher, tracking rise in oil prices and prospects of a pickup in the US economy.



At the time of writing, US 10-yr treasury yield was up almost three basis points at 1.715%. Meanwhile, the 2-yr treasury yield, which mimics short-term rate hike bets, was up 2 basis points at 0.715%.



Oil prices are up at both sides of the Atlantic and thus are helping yields rise. Meanwhile, economists are also expecting a pickup in US retail sales turnover and consumer price index in March following a contraction in February. Both data sets are due for release next week.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

