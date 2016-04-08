0
118
Japan's Inada: Now is Not the Time for Forex Intervention
Chair of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in
Japan, Tomomi Inada, said now is not the time for forex intervention.
Headlines
No need to call an election if decide to delay tax hike
To watch global economy for making sales-tax decision
Fiscal stimulus may be required to buoy global economy
Should take necessary measures on forex if needed
Abrupt forex moves are not good
Should wait a little longer before any FX intervention
Now isn't the time for forex intervention
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)