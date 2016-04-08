Japan's Inada: Now is Not the Time for Forex Intervention

Chair of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan, Tomomi Inada, said now is not the time for forex intervention.



Headlines



No need to call an election if decide to delay tax hike



To watch global economy for making sales-tax decision



Fiscal stimulus may be required to buoy global economy



Should take necessary measures on forex if needed



Abrupt forex moves are not good



Should wait a little longer before any FX intervention



Now isn't the time for forex intervention





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

