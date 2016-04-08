Japan's Inada: Now is Not the Time for Forex Intervention
Currency

Japan's Inada: Now is Not the Time for Forex Intervention

8 April 2016, 06:34
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Japan's Inada: Now is Not the Time for Forex Intervention

Chair of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan, Tomomi Inada, said now is not the time for forex intervention.

Headlines

No need to call an election if decide to delay tax hike

To watch global economy for making sales-tax decision

Fiscal stimulus may be required to buoy global economy

Should take necessary measures on forex if needed

Abrupt forex moves are not good

Should wait a little longer before any FX intervention

Now isn't the time for forex intervention


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

#Japan's Inada, Now is not the time for forex intervention