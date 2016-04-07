GBP/CAD Faces Strong Support Around 1.8380, Break Below Targets 1.8080



Major support -1.8380 (trend line joining 1.52698 and 1.55751)

The pair has taken support near trend line 1.8380 and slightly recovered from that level. It is currently trading around 1.84030.

Any break below 1.8380 confirms major trend reversal a decline till 1.8200/1.8080/1.7750 level.

On the higher side major resistance is around 1.8550 and any indicative break above will take the pair to next level till 1.8615/1.8730. The minor resistance is around 1.8480.

Overall bearish invalidation only above 1.9170 level.

It is good to sell below 1.8380 with SL around 1.8480 for the TP of 1.8080/1.7750.





The material has been provided by