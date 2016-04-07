European Stocks Rise for Second Day

Stock markets across Europe rose for the second day on the back of rally in energy shares and drug makers.



At the time of writing, Stoxx 50 index was up 0.10%. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were up 0.20% and 0.36% respectively. UK’s mining heavy FTSE was up 0.25% as well.



Norway’s Subsea 7 was up 4.88% and was the top gainer among Stoxx 600 index, which traded 0.22% higher on the day. Other major winners were Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Tullow oil.



Meanwhile, losing side included names like UK’s Pearson, Germany’s Daimler. Europe’s benchmark index recovered yesterday from its lowest level in almost six weeks, led by health-care companies.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)



