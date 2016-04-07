ECB and Yellen in Focus in Addition to China’s FX Reserves - Rabobank

Stefan Koopman, Market Economist at Rabobank, suggests that apart from Chinese FX reserves, which are projected to have fallen by only USD 6bn in March, it's a quiet day in terms of key macro-economic data.



Key Quotes



“The ECB will however publish its accounts of the monetary policy meeting that was held on March 10. Even though it has been four weeks since the ECB announced its cocktail of rate cuts, additional asset purchases and ultra-cheap bank funding, it remains interesting to see how the discussion within the GC evolved. But, be advised, the accounts are typically twenty pages long to make sure that everyone has their say.



Finally, current Fed Chair Janet Yellen will speak tonight at a panel discussion, being joined by her predecessors Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan and Paul Volcker. Whether it will present market-moving headlines remains to be seen, but it surely promises to be an interesting event.”

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