Receive up to $6000 tradable bonus !

Do you need extra protection of your deposit when the market behaves unexpectedly? Do you avoid receiving deposit bonuses, because they are cancelled if your deposit is smaller than required when you least expect it? Join special program, "Tradable bonus up to 50%", and receive up to 6,000 USD of the bonus funds, which you can use in your trading operations without any restrictions.

The bonus program is working on the permanent basis and available to all RoboForex clients. The bonus can be received when you deposit the account via any payments system, and the number of deposits that can receive the bonus is not limited.





Why should you choose tradable bonus?





No restrictions : with tradable bonus – it’s not written off from your account even during "drawdown".





Withdraw the profit : from your account, which you received when trading with your own funds.





Withdraw the bonus : all profit you received after fulfilling the requirements for the trading volume to be made.





How to receive the bonus? Deposit your account with 100 USD, The maximum amount of the bonus depends on the deposited sum (from 100 USD - 20%, from 300 USD - 30%, from 500 USD - 40%, from 1,000 USD - 50%). You can chose the amount of bonus from these three available numbers.







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The bonus is available for MT4 and MT5 accounts of Fix and Pro types. If you don’t have any accounts of these types yet, you can open one right now and receive the bonus for your first deposit.