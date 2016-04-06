Receive up to $6000 tradable bonus !

Do you need extra protection of your deposit when the market behaves unexpectedly? Do you avoid receiving deposit bonuses, because they are cancelled if your deposit is smaller than required when you least expect it? Join special program, "Tradable bonus up to 50%", and receive up to 6,000 USD of the bonus funds, which you can use in your trading operations without any restrictions.
How to receive the bonus?
Deposit your account with 100 USD, The maximum amount of the bonus depends on the deposited sum (from 100 USD - 20%, from 300 USD - 30%, from 500 USD - 40%, from 1,000 USD - 50%). You can chose the amount of bonus from these three available numbers.
The bonus is available for MT4 and MT5 accounts of Fix and Pro types. If you don’t have any accounts of these types yet, you can open one right now and receive the bonus for your first deposit.
This information brought to from www.roboforex.com