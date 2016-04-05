CAD/JPY Breaks Major Support 84, Decline Till 82 Is Possible

Major resistance – 85.20 (7 W EMA)

Major support - 84

The pair has broken major support 84 and declined till 83.85 .It is currently trading around 84.01.

Short term trend is bearish as long as resistance 85.20 holds. The break of 85.20 will take the pair to next level 86/86.50. The minor resistance is around 84.65.

The pair’s major support is around 84 and break below targets 82.75/82.



It is good to sell on rallies around 84-84.10 with SL around 85.20 for the TP of 82.75/82





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

