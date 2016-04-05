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BOJ’s Kuroda: Yen Rises had Negative Effect on Big Manufacturers' Sentiment
More headlines flowing in from the BOJ Chief Kuroda via Reuters, as he comments on the Yen and overall Japanese economic growth.
Key Quotes:
Don't think Japan economy heading toward slump
Exports and output are showing some weaknesses due to effect of emerging market slowdown
Yen rises had negative effect on big manufacturers' sentiment
We're seeing quite weak indicators on private consumption
There are doubts on whether private consumption is as weak as GDP, household spending data suggest
Won't comment on FX policy, currency levels
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)