BOJ’s Kuroda: Yen Rises had Negative Effect on Big Manufacturers' Sentiment

More headlines flowing in from the BOJ Chief Kuroda via Reuters, as he comments on the Yen and overall Japanese economic growth.



Key Quotes:



Don't think Japan economy heading toward slump



Exports and output are showing some weaknesses due to effect of emerging market slowdown



Yen rises had negative effect on big manufacturers' sentiment



We're seeing quite weak indicators on private consumption



There are doubts on whether private consumption is as weak as GDP, household spending data suggest



Won't comment on FX policy, currency levels





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