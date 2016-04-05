BOJ’s Kuroda: Yen Rises had Negative Effect on Big Manufacturers' Sentiment
Currency

BOJ’s Kuroda: Yen Rises had Negative Effect on Big Manufacturers' Sentiment

5 April 2016, 06:17
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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BOJ’s Kuroda: Yen Rises had Negative Effect on Big Manufacturers' Sentiment

More headlines flowing in from the BOJ Chief Kuroda via Reuters, as he comments on the Yen and overall Japanese economic growth.

Key Quotes:

Don't think Japan economy heading toward slump

Exports and output are showing some weaknesses due to effect of emerging market slowdown

Yen rises had negative effect on big manufacturers' sentiment

We're seeing quite weak indicators on private consumption

There are doubts on whether private consumption is as weak as GDP, household spending data suggest

Won't comment on FX policy, currency levels

(Market News Provided by FXstreet)


#BOJ’s Kuroda, Yen rises had negative effect, big manufacturers' sentiment