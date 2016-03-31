BOJ’s Kuroda: No limits or Obstacles to BOJ's Monetary Policy

More comments from BOJ Chief Kuroda hitting the wires, as he continues to speak in parliament today.



Key Quotes:



Will continue QQE with negative rates as long as needed to meet price target



Government has not declared escape from deflation because can't say no risk of return to falling prices



BOJ's board does not have official definition for deflation or escape from deflation



No limits or obstacles to BOJ's monetary policy





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