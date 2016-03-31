BOJ’s Kuroda: No limits or Obstacles to BOJ's Monetary Policy
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BOJ’s Kuroda: No limits or Obstacles to BOJ's Monetary Policy

31 March 2016, 06:36
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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BOJ’s Kuroda: No limits or Obstacles to BOJ's Monetary Policy

More comments from BOJ Chief Kuroda hitting the wires, as he continues to speak in parliament today.

Key Quotes:

Will continue QQE with negative rates as long as needed to meet price target

Government has not declared escape from deflation because can't say no risk of return to falling prices

BOJ's board does not have official definition for deflation or escape from deflation

No limits or obstacles to BOJ's monetary policy

(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

#BOJ’s Kuroda, No limits or obstacles, BOJ's monetary policy