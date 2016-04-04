In Brexit warm up, Dutch voters to consider EU treaty with Ukraine

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Dutch voters will decide on Wednesday whether to support a European treaty deepening ties with Ukraine in a referendum that will test sentiment toward Brussels ahead of Britain's June Brexit vote and could also bring a boost for Russia. The broad political, trade and defense treaty is already provisionally in place but has to be ratified by all 28 European Union member states for every part of it to have full legal force. The Netherlands is the only country that has not done so. While a "no" vote in the non-binding referendum would not force the Dutch government to veto the treaty on an EU level the ... READ MORE