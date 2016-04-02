Dear Clients and Partners!

We’re pleased to inform you that the license No. 191/13* issued to RoboForex (CY) Ltd has been expanded – the following type of activity, "Portfolio Management", has been added. As a result, our clients now can use CopyFX and RAMM investment platforms. This innovation will allow traders to choose the most convenient and efficient way of investing money and get additional profit.

The Company’s partners, attracting new clients for trading through CopyFX and RAMM platforms, are expected to receive more profit because of increased trading volumes on these accounts and thanks to attracting subscribers to their own strategies. What are qualitative changes of our investment platforms?

CopyFX (Copy trading investment platform):

One can trade as both a Trader and an Investor.

An Investor makes money by copying transaction of one or several Traders.

A Trader makes money by receiving commission for transactions copied by Investors.

An Investor is provided with unlimited access for managing his funds.

Investors and Traders can open cent and standard accounts and use the cross-copying system for mutually beneficial cooperation.

RAMM (Risk Allocation Management Model):

One can trade as both a Trader and an Investor.

An Investor, using his RAMM account, copies strategies of one or several Traders.

A Trader creates trading strategies and can receive up to 50% of his Investors’ profit.

Users have an opportunity to set the maximum risk level, which can’t be exceeded in most cases.

Automated calculations of transactions volume helps to define the required transaction amount easily and, based on it, build a strategy.

Both platforms are sure to help traders to open new investment horizons and get the most from trading on the Forex market, and partners to expand their

affiliate networks and increase their profit from cooperation with RoboForex. Try trading on CopyFX and RAMM today!

This information brought to you from www.roboforex.com