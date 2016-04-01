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BOJ’s Sakurai: Current Yen Not Too High vs its Level in 2012
Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Sakurai, while commenting on exchange rate said the current level of Yen is not too highs compared to the one seen in 2012.
Key quotes
FX may overshoot in short term
It is important for FX to reflect fundamentals stably in long-term for monetary policy
Exit from current stimulus programme would be quite some time ahead
Need situation where FX reflects mid- and long-term fundamentals
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)