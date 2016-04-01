AUD/NZD fighting back the bears post China data

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AUD/NZD rallied hard aft the Chinese data that propped up the Aussie, although AUD/USD found the 0.77 a tough nut to crack and halted the bulls. AUD/NZD however managed to score over 40 pips and ran to 1.1122 highs. We have now had all the data from China as follows: China's March Caixin manufacturing PMI came at 49.7 vs 48.2 expected and 48.0 last. Today's reading is the highest since March 2015, when the indicator printed 50.7. Before that, we had the official Manufacturing PMI for March from China came in as 50.2 vs expected and 49.4, prior 49.0. The Non-manufacturing that came out early arrived at ... READ MORE