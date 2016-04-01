Action against NRG, IronFx, Titan Trade, Ivory Options and LBinary

Dear friends,

Below message brought to you from FPA. What is going on in the forex and other financial markets? We should be very careful before invest any forex broker or other online financial platform.

Original Message:

With imminent plans to launch a class action lawsuit against NRG Binary, IronFx, Titan Trade, Ivory Options and LBinary, our Forex Litigation Lawyers will hold a series of seminars in the Middle East, including Dubai, Doha, Kuwait City and Jeddah, between 5 and 15 June 2016 (dates and venues to be confirmed).

Our recent success in representing TIRN Forex fraud victims with the retrieval of more than $1.8m prompted hundreds of victims from around the world, including the Middle East, to instruct the firm with claims against Forex brokers and financial institutions worldwide.

Giambrone, the international law firm, is pleased to announce the Middle East Forex Road-show, a series of educational events dedicated to assisting and helping Forex investors. Members of the Forex Litigation Team will attend a “Forex Middle East Road-show” hosted at major financial hubs to meet investors who believe they have been scammed by Forex brokers and to explain what legal solutions are available to recover trading losses in dealing with situations where there may be litigation in a number of different countries at the same time.

Our lawyers in the Forex Litigation Team have considerable experience in regulatory investigations and enforcement including investigations involving multiple authorities, often in more than one jurisdiction and the unique structure of our team, which includes civil, regulatory and criminal lawyers as well as dedicated compliance professionals, means we can provide cross border, sector wide support on a holistic basis.

We lead the way in handling cutting-edge litigation, including disputes arising from the recent financial crisis relating to complex financial instruments and Investors’ class action claims arising out of Ponzi schemes and other online frauds.

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