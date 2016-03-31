USD/CAD – Loonie Awaiting US Employment Data

0
158
The Canadian economy expanded in January by 0.6 percent doubling economists expectations. This is the strongest monthly GDP figure since the price of oil was above $100 in July 2013. The Canadian dollar has been riding a positive trend against the USD after the March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) disappointed with a dovish tone. The loonie depreciated on profit taking and end of the month flows with traders also eyeing the release of the U.S. employment report on Friday. The USD/CAD advanced 0.18 percent in the last 24 hours. The loonie is losing momentum ahead of the release of the NFP report tomorrow at 8:30 EDT. The pair ... READ MORE