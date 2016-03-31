FOREX MARKET MAR 31, 2016

The Dollar was moderately lower against the other major currencies on Tuesday, despite the release of upbeat US consumer confidence data as investors remained cautious ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. The Conference Board reported that its index of consumer confidence rose to 96.2 this month from a reading of 94.0 in February, whose figure was revised from a previously reported 92.2. Forecasts were for the index to increase to 94.0 in March.





The Yen weakened after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he will proceed with a planned sales tax hike next April unless the economy is hit by a severe shock. Most had expected Abe to delay the planned tax hike which could threaten Japan's fragile economic recovery. The USD/JPY was down 0.11% at ¥113.32.





The EUR/USD was up 0.09% at $1.1207. The Dollar was lower against the Pound with the GBP/USD up 0.15% at $1.4276 and was steady against the Swiss franc with the USD/CHF at Gr0.9739.



