FOREX MARKET MAR 31, 2016

The Dollar was moderately lower against the other major currencies on Tuesday, despite the release of upbeat US consumer confidence data as investors remained cautious ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. The Conference Board reported that its index of consumer confidence rose to 96.2 this month from a reading of 94.0 in February, whose figure was revised from a previously reported 92.2. Forecasts were for the index to increase to 94.0 in March.
The Yen weakened after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he will proceed with a planned sales tax hike next April unless the economy is hit by a severe shock. Most had expected Abe to delay the planned tax hike which could threaten Japan's fragile economic recovery. The USD/JPY was down 0.11% at ¥113.32.
The EUR/USD was up 0.09% at $1.1207. The Dollar was lower against the Pound with the GBP/USD up 0.15% at $1.4276 and was steady against the Swiss franc with the USD/CHF at Gr0.9739.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were both stronger with the AUD/USD up 0.13% at $0.7555 and the NZD/USD was up 0.98% at $0.6791. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that the raw materials price index fell by 2.6% in February, compared to forecasts for a 0.8% decline. Year-on-year, raw material prices dropped 15.1% last month. The USD/CAD fell 0.20% to CAD$1.3160. The US Dollar Index was down 0.15% at 95.85.