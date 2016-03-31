EUR/JPY Testing Lows Around 127.00

The overnight decline in EUR/JPY seems to have met buyers in the 127.00 neighbourhood, pushing the cross back to 127.10/55.



EUR/JPY attention to EMU data



The cross is snapping a 5-day positive streak so far following the recent appreciation in the European currency, although today’s better tone in JPY has prompted a knee jerk from overnight tops near 127.60.



Next of relevance for the cross will be EMU’s flash Core CPI for the current month, expected to tick higher to 0.9% YoY. In Japan, Governor H.Kuroda was on the wires earlier saying there are no limits to monetary policy, while he also noted that risk of deflation still persist.



EUR/JPY relevant levels



At the moment the cross is retreating 0.31% at 127.08 facing the next support at 126.07 (20-day sma) followed by 124.41 (23.6% Fibo of 132.30-121.98) and then 123.00 (low Mar.9). On the flip side, a break above 127.45 (high Mar.29) would expose 128.35 (61.8% Fibo of 132.30-121.98) and finally 128.86 (100-day sma).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

