Eurozone Economic Confidence At 13-Month Low

Eurozone economic sentiment fell to a 13-month low in March, survey results from the European Commission showed Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index came in at 103 versus 103.9 in February. This was the lowest reading since February 2015. The expected score was 103.8.



The industrial confidence index slid less-than-expected to -4.2 from -4.1 a month ago. It was forecast to fall to -4.3.



At the same time, the services confidence index dropped to 9.6 from 10.8. The indicator for consumer sentiment fell as initially estimated to -9.7 from -8.8.



The business sentiment index rose to 0.11 in March from 0.09 in February. It was expected to remain almost unchanged at 0.08 in March.





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