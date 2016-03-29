Why Greeks are ditching the euro for digital barter systems

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When Makis Gounaris, a financial consultant based in Athens, decided to hire Spartan Security Ltd. to protect his apartment in September, he was told to choose from three payment options: cash, credit, or barter. Gounaris paid his entire bill in “TradePoints” using Greek barter network TradeNow. “It was a good deal,” said Gounaris, who was general secretary for public property at the Greek Ministry of Finance between 2012 and 2015. “I had already gathered quite a few TradePoints by bartering my old glasses, a digital piano and an electric razor.” Such deals are increasingly common in Greece. As the ... READ MORE