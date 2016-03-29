FXWIREPRO: GBP/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 162.80, Good to Sell on Rallies

Major resistance - 162.80

Minor support - 161.30

Major support 160.50 (200 day 4 HMA)

The pair has broken minor resistance 161.80 and jumped till 162.34 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around 162.18.

Short term trend reversal only above 162.80.

On the higher side any break above 162.80 will take the pair to next level around 163.50/164.10.

The pair’s minor support is around 161.30 and break below targets 160.50/160.



It is good to sell on rallies around 161.85-90 with SL around 162.80 for the TP of 160.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

