Yen under pressure, U.S. data disappoints dollar bulls

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The yen nursed broad losses early on Tuesday and even underperformed a defensive greenback, which sagged on the back of disappointing U.S. economic data. Traders said speculation of more monetary stimulus and talk that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election appeared to be keeping the yen under pressure. The dollar, euro and sterling all hit two-week highs against their Japanese peer. The greenback climbed as far as 113.69 yen JPY=, the euro reached 127.05 EURJPY=R and sterling touched 161.86 yen GBPJPY=R. The dollar last stood at 113.45. ...READ MORE