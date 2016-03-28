Consumers spend a little more, save a little more in February

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Consumer spending rose a mild 0.1% in February, as Americans held the line on big-ticket items such as new cars and pocketed a little more money. Already low inflation also fell slightly last month amid another drop in gasoline prices, the government reported Monday. The small increase in spending matched the forecast of economists polled by MarketWatch. Americans are not spending like gangbusters early in the new year, contributing to somewhat slower U.S. economic growth. Outlays rose twice as much when adjusted for inflation, however. Incomes rose 0.2% in February, but that the ... READ MORE