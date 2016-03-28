China’s Pension Fund May Start Buying Stocks This Year- China Daily

The state-run China Daily reported via CNBC this Monday that China's massive pension fund is mulling over investment plans in the mainland's A-shares this year, a move which could see 600 billion Chinese yuan ($92.10 billion) moving into the domestic equity markets.



Meanwhile, the Chinese equities erased initial gains and now dives deeper in the red, with China A50 index down -1.26%, while the Chinese benchmark, the Shanghai Composite index dips -0.43% towards close.





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