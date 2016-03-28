Nikkei Leads Asian Stocks Higher on Easter Monday

The Japanese and the Chinese stock markets kicked-off the week on a stronger footing amid thin trading as most Asian markets remain closed in observance of Easter Monday.



Nikkei rises to more-than a week high on weak yen



The Japanese benchmark index, the Nikkei 225 rises nearly 0.80% to fresh one and a half week high near 17,150 points, as Friday’s upward revision of the US economic growth forecasts for the fourth quarter underpinned sentiment. While persistent yen weakness against the US dollar also supports the upbeat momentum in the region’s indices.



Whilst the Chinese indices also followed suit and edged higher this Monday, with benchmark Shanghai Composite index up 0.64%, Shenzhen’s CSI300 also gaining 0.63%, while China A50 shares advance 0.37%.



Markets in Hong Kong and Australia are closed for the Easter holiday.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

