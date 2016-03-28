0
120
FXWIREPRO: USD/KRW Hovers Around Key Resistance at 1172, a Break Above Targets 1193
- USD/KRW is currently trading around 1171 levels.
- It made intraday high at 1172 and low at 1171 levels.
- Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 1172 levels. A sustained break above targets key resistances at 1180/1193/1201 marks.
- Alternatively, reversal from key resistance likely to test key support levels at 1153/1142/1129 marks thereafter.
We prefer to take long position in USD/KRW only above 1172, stop loss 1162 and target 1193 levels.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com