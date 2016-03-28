FXWIREPRO: USD/KRW Hovers Around Key Resistance at 1172, a Break Above Targets 1193

USD/KRW is currently trading around 1171 levels.

is currently trading around 1171 levels. It made intraday high at 1172 and low at 1171 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 1172 levels. A sustained break above targets key resistances at 1180/1193/1201 marks.

Alternatively, reversal from key resistance likely to test key support levels at 1153/1142/1129 marks thereafter.



We prefer to take long position in USD/KRW only above 1172, stop loss 1162 and target 1193 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

