Why traders lose: The ultimate performance killer for traders

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I see so many traders fail unnecessarily. It hurts so much seeing them sabotage themselves over and over and over again and they don’t even notice it. One of the main reasons traders keep themselves from success is my favorite psychological concept called ‘cognitive dissonance.’ Basically, it means that you subconsciously hold two or more beliefs that contradict each other, ultimately making you fail in not only trading but all other areas in life which are influenced by these beliefs, as well. Take a look at someone that has an interest in two girlfriends (or boyfriends, whatever). One is crazy and wild and fun, the other is ... READ MORE