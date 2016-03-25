Japan Jan Leading Index Revised Up

The leading index for Japan, which measures the future economic activity, increased at the start of the year instead of a decline initially estimated, final figures from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The leading index rose to 101.8 in January, which was upwardly revised from the preliminary estimate of 101.4. In December, the reading was 101.3, which was also revised down from 101.8.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, climbed to 113.5 in January from 111.0 in the preceding month. The reading for January was corrected from the preliminary figure of 113.8.



At the same time, the lagging index that indicates the past economic activity dropped to 114.8 in January from 115.4 in December.





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