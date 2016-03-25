USD Remains Generally Bid – ING

Research Team at ING, suggests that the USD remains generally bid as declining oil prices and falling equity markets are supportive of the currency against G10 commodity currencies and EM FX in general.



Key Quotes



“Moreover, particularly against EUR and JPY, some of the recent USD rebound was partly caused by, in our view, an unjustified overreaction to the FOMC March meeting. We remain tactically short EUR/USD and target the 1.1000 level over the next three weeks.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

