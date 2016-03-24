Watch for key inflation updates from Japan, US this Easter

•The Japan inflation figure will tell us if the BoJ will go deeper into the red on rates

•Japan’s government bond yield curve continues to flatten out

•The Fed’s interest rate flight path is an aspiration, not a forecast

•US inflation data will reveal if the Fed's flight path is credible

•The odds of an April Fed cut are low, despite bullish talk from Fed's James Bullard

•There is plenty of scope for USDJPY volatility Financial markets will be closed for four days in many places over the Easter break, but it will be business as usual for ... READ MORE