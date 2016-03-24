U.S. Dollar Advances Against Majors

The U.S. dollar gathered momentum against its major rivals in early European deals on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to 8-day highs of 1.1157 against the euro, 112.97 against the yen, 1.4073 versus the pound, 0.7478 against the aussie, 0.6672 versus the kiwi and 1.3258 against the loonie, from yesterday's closing values of 1.1179, 112.36, 1.4114, 0.7531, 0.6699 and 1.3202, respectively.



The greenback that ended Wednesday's trading at 0.9749 against the franc appreciated to a weekly high of 0.9772.



The next possible resistance levels for the greenback are seen around 1.10 against the euro, 114.00 against the yen, 1.39 against the pound, 0.985 against the franc, 0.735 against the aussie, 0.65 against the kiwi and 1.34 against the loonie.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

