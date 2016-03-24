NZD/USD: All eyes on .6650 ahead of NZ trade data

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The dollar remains the currency market’s standout performer for the second straight day, gaining value against each of its major rivals after this morning’s as-expected New Home Sales report. Despite consistent strength in the greenback each day this week, the world’s reserve currency is still down from its pre-Fed levels of last week, so it’s difficult to draw any conclusions about the sustainability of the current move, especially due to the lower liquidity pre-holiday conditions. In terms of economic data, traders are looking ahead to tomorrow’s releases (including UK retail sales, US durable goods, and ... READ MORE