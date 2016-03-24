Malaysia Leading Index Rises In January

The leading index for Malaysia, which measures the future economic activity, increased at the start of the year, survey data from the Department of Statistics showed Thursday.



The leading index rose slightly to 118.2 in January from 118.0 in the previous month. In November, the score was 118.1.



Among the components, real imports of semi conductors rose 0.5 percent in January. Bursa Malaysia industrial index and number of new companies registered also went up 0.3 percent, respectively.



On an annual basis, the leading index fell at a slower pace of 0.9 percent in January, following a 1.2 percent drop a month ago.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity climbed to 125.1 in January from 123.9 in the preceding month.



The lagging index, which is an indicator of past economic activity, came in at 141.7 in January, up from 144.0 in December.





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