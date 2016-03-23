Pivot Points_Daily
Market News

Pivot Points_Daily

23 March 2016, 08:27
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points_Daily

Last Updated: Mar 23, 10:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.10771.114871.118191.122041.125361.129211.13638
USD/JPY109.83110.944111.635112.058112.749113.172114.286
GBP/USD1.384921.405621.412991.426321.433691.447021.46772
USD/CHF0.962020.966810.969680.97160.974470.976390.98118
EUR/CHF1.081661.085811.088361.089961.092511.094111.09826
AUD/USD0.742060.751220.756590.760380.765750.769540.7787
USD/CAD1.284911.295981.300331.307051.31141.318121.32919
NZD/USD0.66370.669260.672120.674820.677680.680380.68594
EUR/GBP0.76870.777850.783550.7870.79270.796150.8053
EUR/JPY122.439124.04125.023125.641126.624127.242128.843
GBP/JPY153.723156.776158.179159.829161.232162.882165.935
CHF/JPY112.846114.041114.751115.236115.946116.431117.626
GBP/CHF1.346741.365811.373631.384881.39271.403951.42302
USD/SEK8.087478.163558.194678.239638.270758.315718.39179
USD/NOK8.237738.325038.359378.412338.446678.499638.58693
EUR/AUD1.444171.459741.465491.475311.481061.490881.50645
EUR/CAD1.443321.454371.458241.465421.469291.476471.48752
AUD/CAD0.980730.986940.99010.993150.996310.999361.00557
AUD/JPY82.07483.59984.60585.12486.1386.64988.174
CAD/JPY82.86584.27585.17785.68586.58787.09588.505

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.