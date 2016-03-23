FXWIREPRO: EUR/GBP Trading Just Shy of the 0.79 Handle, Sees Strong Resistance at 0.7911

Pound sterling likely to remain under pressure as terrorism attacks in Brussels fuelled risk of a Brexit.

likely to remain under pressure as terrorism attacks in Brussels fuelled risk of a Brexit. Also hurting sentiment for the Pound was softer-than-expected UK inflation for February, consumer prices rose 0.3% on a year to, below the expected 0.4% gain.

The pair hit session highs at 0.7905 on Tuesday and is currently trading a tight range, just shy of the 0.79 handle.

Upside finds strong trendline resistance at 0.7905 (trendline and Mar 22nd highs), breaks above could fine next resistance at 0.7911 (Mar 17th highs).

Techs support upside, major moving averages are biased higher, RSI strength seen at 60 levels.

On the weekly charts, the pair has broken above the weekly cloud and upside is just pausing at 50% Fib of 0.88150 (Feb 2013) to 0.69307 (July 2015) fall.

Momentum on the weeklies is also bullish, bulls likely to take the pair further higher. Tests of 0.8095 which is 61.8% Fib of 0.88150 to 0.69307 likely.

Supports on the downside are aligned at 0.7840 (5-DMA), 0.7825 (10-DMA) and 0.7709 (cloud top).





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