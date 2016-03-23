As Fed eyes two rate hikes, dovish Evans is no longer fringe

0
156
The U.S. central bank has become so cautious about raising interest rates at even a moderate pace that the once-fringe preference of one of its most dovish policymakers for super-slow interest-rate increases has gone mainstream. On Tuesday, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he expects two rate hikes this year, given his forecast for 2 percent to 2.5 percent economic growth and for unemployment to fall further to 4.75 percent by the end of the year. U.S. Treasury yields rose, as traders took his comments to be bullish for the U.S. economy. Evans, however, was hardly staking out new ground. This was the ... READ MORE