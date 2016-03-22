RBA's Stevens: More Room to Ease Policy than Most

RBA's Glenn Stevens, speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum in Sydney, said there's more room to ease policy than most should a serious downturn occur.



Key headlines



Local economy improving, financial system more resilient



Recent data showed economy picking up at turn of the year



Business surveys still upbeat this year, jobs data more ambiguous



Australia has room to take fiscal, monetary steps were there to be another global crisis



Australian budget in structural deficit, needs to be addressed over time



Domestic businesses, labour market much more flexible than in the past



Local banks' asset quality improving, no trouble in accessing capital markets



Tighter rules on home investment loans helpful in cooling house prices



Aggressive expansion by foreign banks in australia could lead to risks



Lower oil prices a positive shock for many consumers around the world



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

