South Korean Won Continues to Gain Against US Dollar, Intraday Bias Remains Bearish

USD/KRW is currently trading around 1160 levels.

is currently trading around 1160 levels. It made intraday high at 1164 and low at 1159 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 1169 levels.

A break above targets key resistances at 1180/1193/1201 marks.

Alternatively, a sustained close below 1153 tests 1142/1129 marks thereafter.

Important to note here that overall trend remains bearish as 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and confirms bearish trend.



We prefer to take short position in USD/KRW around 1162, stop loss 1177 and target 1142/ 1129 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

