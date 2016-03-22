Australia Home Prices Add 0.2% In Q4

Home prices in Australia added a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2015, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the 2.0 percent increase in the third quarter.



On a yearly basis, home prices advanced 8.7 percent, exceeding expectations for 8.5 percent following the 10.7 percent jump in the three months prior.



The total value of Australia's 9.6 million residential dwellings increased A$31.6 billion to A$5.9 trillion. The mean price of dwellings in Australia is now A$612,100.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

