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USD/CHF Potential Visit to 0.9799 – Commerzbank
According to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, the pair could attempt a bounce towards the 0.9800 handle.
Key Quotes
“USD/CHF last week sold off towards the 2015-2016 uptrend at .9635”.
“We look for this to hold the initial test, the .9661 February low is found here and the 78.6% retracement and we would allow for a near term rebound back towards approximately the 200 day ma at .9799”.
“In order to reverse the damaging sell off the market will have to regain this moving average on a closing basis”.
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)