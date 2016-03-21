USD/CHF Potential Visit to 0.9799 – Commerzbank

According to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, the pair could attempt a bounce towards the 0.9800 handle.



Key Quotes



“USD/CHF last week sold off towards the 2015-2016 uptrend at .9635”.



“We look for this to hold the initial test, the .9661 February low is found here and the 78.6% retracement and we would allow for a near term rebound back towards approximately the 200 day ma at .9799”.



“In order to reverse the damaging sell off the market will have to regain this moving average on a closing basis”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

