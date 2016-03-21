US: Existing Home Sales and Fed’s Locker Speech in Focus - TDS

Research Team at TDS, suggests that the US economic calendar is quite thin.



Key Quotes

“Regional Fed President Locker will be speaking at 12:40 and we expect the tone of his remarks will echo the dovish bias expressed by the Fed this week.



On the data front, February’s existing home sales are projected by the market to decline by 2.7% m/m to an annualized 5.32m while TD looks for a 5.37m print. The Chicago Fed Index for March is expected to remain relatively unchanged by the market at 0.25.”





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