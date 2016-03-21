Indian Rupee Erases Previous Gain Against US Dollar, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish

USD/INR is currently trading at 66.55 marks.

is currently trading at 66.55 marks. It made intraday high at 66.55 and low at 66.46 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment.

A daily close below 66.35 will take the parity back around key support at 66.18/65.95 levels respectively.

Alternatively, reversal from key support will turn bias slightly bullish and take the parity back above 67.00 marks.

On the top side, key resistance levels are seen at 66.95, 67.15 and 67.70 levels.



We prefer to take long position in USD/INR around 66.50, stop loss 66.35 and target 66.70/ 67.18 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

