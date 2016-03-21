0
135
Indian Rupee Erases Previous Gain Against US Dollar, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish
- USD/INR is currently trading at 66.55 marks.
- It made intraday high at 66.55 and low at 66.46 levels.
- Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment.
- A daily close below 66.35 will take the parity back around key support at 66.18/65.95 levels respectively.
- Alternatively, reversal from key support will turn bias slightly bullish and take the parity back above 67.00 marks.
- On the top side, key resistance levels are seen at 66.95, 67.15 and 67.70 levels.
We prefer to take long position in USD/INR around 66.50, stop loss 66.35 and target 66.70/ 67.18 levels.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com