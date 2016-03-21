Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

21 March 2016, 03:00
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
110

Pivot Points Hourly

Last Updated: Mar 21, 5:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.126371.127121.127621.127871.128371.128621.12937
USD/JPY110.913111.115111.224111.317111.426111.519111.721
GBP/USD1.442471.44361.444161.444731.445291.445861.44699
USD/CHF0.968110.968640.968920.969170.969450.96970.97023
EUR/CHF1.091721.092471.092961.093221.093711.093971.09472
AUD/USD0.753030.755530.756810.758030.759310.760530.76303
USD/CAD1.302171.304081.305051.305991.306961.30791.30981
NZD/USD0.672190.674190.675060.676190.677060.678190.68019
EUR/GBP0.778970.779730.78020.780490.780960.781250.78201
EUR/JPY125.12125.336125.472125.552125.688125.768125.984
GBP/JPY160.083160.46160.66160.837161.037161.214161.591
CHF/JPY114.391114.611114.729114.831114.949115.051115.271
GBP/CHF1.398071.39921.399791.400331.400921.401461.40259
USD/SEK8.195558.211188.217398.226818.233028.242448.25807
USD/NOK8.36718.372678.374698.378248.380268.383818.38938
EUR/AUD1.477941.482741.485311.487541.490111.492341.49714
EUR/CAD1.467921.470521.472031.473121.474631.475721.47832
AUD/CAD0.985510.987750.988970.989990.991210.992230.99447
AUD/JPY83.66784.03284.22184.39784.58684.76285.127
CAD/JPY84.72584.97285.09985.21985.34685.46685.713

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.