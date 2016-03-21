Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

21 March 2016, 02:54
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points Weekly

Last Updated: Mar 21, 4:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.065191.093661.110111.122131.138581.15061.17907
USD/JPY105.155108.631110.082112.107113.558115.583119.059
GBP/USD1.342221.38841.417821.434581.4641.480761.52694
USD/CHF0.922550.948820.958940.975090.985211.001361.02763
EUR/CHF1.075861.084911.088481.093961.097531.103011.11206
AUD/USD0.703110.729680.744590.756250.771160.782820.80939
USD/CAD1.214531.262731.281461.310931.329661.359131.40733
NZD/USD0.614610.64450.661490.674390.691380.704280.73417
EUR/GBP0.745560.763150.770430.780740.788020.798330.81592
EUR/JPY121.838123.897124.768125.956126.827128.015130.074
GBP/JPY151.515156.493158.975161.471163.953166.449171.427
CHF/JPY111.551113.288114.124115.025115.861116.762118.499
GBP/CHF1.339411.371481.386771.403551.418841.435621.46769
USD/SEK7.77468.006468.111488.238328.343348.470188.70204
USD/NOK7.813988.118258.240688.422528.544958.726799.03106
EUR/AUD1.433251.457491.469441.481731.493681.505971.53021
EUR/CAD1.412051.441221.452961.470391.482131.499561.52873
AUD/CAD0.958680.975540.981620.99240.998481.009261.02612
AUD/JPY79.9982.49883.61485.00686.12287.51490.022
CAD/JPY81.14283.25684.47485.3786.58887.48489.598

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.